Biffa to continue to provide cleaning services in Arun, council says

Biffa will continue bin collection services in Arun District.

Waste management company Biffa is set to continue to provide cleaning services across Arun District, following ‘a rigorous and competitive procurement exercise’, the council has said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A council spokesperson made clear that the cleaning company, which has provided services to the district council for some time, “provided significant assurance and solid proposals concerning the delivery of the contract in all areas of the evaluation criteria.”

This includes, the council said, recent changes to waste collection, as required under the government’s ‘simpler recycling’ legislation, which will require the introduction of a weekly food waste collection for all residents in 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council is now preparing to set up Biffa’s new contract and new services, ready for February 2026. As well as the roll out of a weekly food-waste collection service, food waste collections will take place every two weeks from a supplied 180 litre bin.

Councillor Sue Wallsgrove, Chair of Arun District Council's Environment Committee said: “We are delighted to continue our successful partnership with Biffa. For many years they have provided a very reliable and good quality service. We look forward to working with them to successfully roll out changes, including weekly food waste collections to our residents. The new contract will provide a cost-effective service and include ambitious initiatives to reduce the council's carbon footprint as well as providing local employment opportunities, apprenticeships and social value for our communities.

Steve Cole, Managing Director, Biffa Municipal, added: “As the UK leader in sustainable waste management, our work with local authorities drives positive change, helping people waste less and recycle more, with all the environmental and economic benefits that brings. Our partnership with Arun District Council is a shining example of this, and I'm delighted we can build on the progress we've made for many more years to come, continuing to provide the residents of Arun with the best service possible, supporting the council's Social Value and Sustainability Strategy, as well as getting ready for the introduction of Simpler Recycling for households in 12 months' time.”