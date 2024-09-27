Big Bexhill Oktoberfest event sells out for Saturday night

By Andy Hemsley
Published 27th Sep 2024, 11:22 BST
Bexhill Oktoberfest eventBexhill Oktoberfest event
Bexhill Oktoberfest event
An Oktoberfest celebration taking place at Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion this weekend has sold out for the Saturday night.

There are still some tickets left for tonight (Friday September 27). Calvers Neighbourhood Bar and Hastings Oktoberfest joined forces to put on what is claimed to be the biggest Oktoberfest in East Sussex.

On offer is a range of imported German festival beers and live music from the DDFK Oompah Band. Local support acts include The Coverups (Friday night) and The Rockitmen (Saturday night).

Hastings Oktoberfest will be serving a range of authentic bratwurst and snacks imported from Germany including XL Bratwurst, Currywurst, Cheese Frankfurters and Pretzels. Vegan and gluten free options will be available. The event is strictly for over 18’s.

Tickets are available here

