Big Broadway Sing returns to Brighton

The night will be dedicated to the memory of Alan Soutter

Conductor Simon Gray said: “The Big Broadway Sing 2 will feature exciting and emotional songs and choruses from classic and contemporary shows, spanning a century of musical theatre productions on Broadway and in the West End, with a large cast of singers.

“The showstopping music will be taken from such musicals as Showboat, My Fair Lady, Guys and Dolls, Sweet Charity, Sweeney Todd, Mack & Mabel, La Cage aux Folles, Beauty & the Beast, Cinderella and many more.

“The cast features several experienced West End performers including Rosie Ashe who starred in the original casts of Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins, The Witches of Eastwick, Adrian Mole etc, Mark Inscoe (Sunset Boulevard, Phantom of the Opera, Mack & Mabel, Grand Hotel, Anything Goes etc), Barry Haywood (Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Joseph etc), plus a line-up of some of the best local performers including Hannah Williams, Karen Orchin, Gary Lynn, Madison Horne, Paul Wylie, Rob Piatt, Karen Hudson, Lea Spells, Richard Dawes, Grace Riach, Alice Hamilton, Kristy Braswell, Marion Tinkler and Sharon Starr, all coming together to sing in support of the Martlets Hospice.

"This performance is dedicated to the memory of Alan Soutter a local performer and dear friend, who was looked after by the Martlets before he sadly passed away in May this year.

“Once again, the concert will be hosted by TV and stage actor Brian Capron best known for his role as serial killer, Richard Hillman in Coronation Street.”

Tickets £15 available from the box office on 01273 555089.

