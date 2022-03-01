Big farm project will help regenerate Battle area says MP Huw Merriman

The farm extends to 154 acres and houses one of the UK’s top angling centres, a well-stocked farm shop, holiday lodges and new flexible business units.

Plans are progressing well for a new cafe and visitor centre.

Mr Merriman praised the work that was being undertaken to regenerate the site through the creative use and conversion of the redundant farm buildings to a variety of new uses: all aimed at supporting local businesses and creating jobs.

The regeneration plans were approved by Rother District Council on 5th August last year.

The MP said he was very impressed by what he saw: “I am always keen to support new and growing businesses in the rural areas - sustainable and sympathetic rural business growth provides job opportunities for local people.”

“I was therefore pleased to visit Wylands Farm and Angling Centre where the owners of the farm are creating jobs in their angling centre and farm alongside creating much-needed business space for local rural enterprise.”

Ray Grant, from Wylands, said it was a pleasure to welcome, Mr Merriman. He said: “We appreciate that it’s been difficult for many people during Lockdown : particularly in the rural areas. We are working exceptionally hard to make Wylands Farm an attractive place to visit and relax, whilst providing a range of new jobs on the site and supporting the local creative industries within Battle and the surrounding towns and villages.”

The Farm Shop has been open for few months now and is proving very popular with visitors and the local community. The shop serves the highest quality products and we are proud to use local suppliers, whenever we can.”

Mr Grant confirmed “The visitor centre and café, being created within the refurbished Dutch Barn, is progressing well. We are looking forward to opening it at the end of next month. We hope it will be a very special place for people to visit and enjoy the attractive surroundings.”

Mr Grant emphasised the importance of providing new flexible business spaces to support the local creative industries and start-up businesses. This particularly important in rural locations as we emerge from the constraints of the pandemic.

He said: “We have created some high-quality, flexible business accommodation for local businesses, young and old – I am pleased to say that there has been a lot of interest from small businesses.”

Further details are available at wylands.co.uk.