Big Government boost set to improve health care in Hastings and Rother

Backed by the government’s £10 million investment in neighbourhood health services, the programme will be part of a new model of care that shifts the focus away from hospitals and into the community, helping people access the right support on their doorstep.

Neighbourhood teams for Hastings and Rother will bring together a wide range of professionals and services, including GPs, community nurses, hospital doctors, pharmacists, dentists, optometrists, social care workers, paramedics, and local voluntary organisations. By working together, these professionals will deliver joined-up, end-to-end care tailored to patients’ needs.

The aim is to reduce unnecessary hospital visits, prevent complications, and make access to care simpler and faster – particularly for people with long-term conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, arthritis, angina, MS, or epilepsy.

Hastings and Rother has some of the lowest life expectancies in England, and people often face long waits to access services. The Government’s Neighbourhood Health Hub programme has targeted working-class areas with lowest life expectancy and longest waits to tackle nation’s stark and unjust health inequalities.

A local programme lead will be appointed to oversee the development of the hub, working closely with GP leaders, local government, and the voluntary sector to design services that fit the community.

Helena Dollimore MP for Hastings, Rye and the villages said: “It is brilliant news that our community is one of the first 43 in the country to benefit from the Labour Government delivering on this key pledge. This Labour Government is getting the NHS back on its feet, cutting waiting lists and putting patients here in Hastings, Rye and the villages first.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “We are building an NHS fit for the future, one that fits around people’s lives and is an integral part of their community. Neighbourhood health services fundamentally reimagine how the NHS works - bringing care closer to home while helping to tackle this nation’s shameful health inequalities.”

The Hastings and Rother hub is one of 43 neighbourhood health services that launched across England from September 9, with more planned in the coming year. These hubs will provide access not only to day-to-day healthcare, but also to diagnostics, mental health services, outpatient care, rehabilitation, and social care, ensuring people receive the support they need without being bounced around the system.

In London, neighbourhood care lowered A&E admissions by 7% and hospital admissions by 10% in its first year, while in Cornwall, a local scheme reduced unplanned GP appointments by 7%, increased vaccination uptake by 47%, and boosted cancer screening and NHS health checks by 82%.

1 . Hastings and Rother health care boost Hastings MP Helena Dollimore and Health Minister Wes Streeting with ambulance crew members Photo: supplied