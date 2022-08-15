Big Hastings area Rural Past Times Show in pictures

The two day event was held at Monkings Farm, Horns Cross, Northiam, between Hastings and Rye.

People were able to enjoy vintage tractors, heavy horses and traction engines in a working setting.

There were also classic cars, commercial and military vehicle on show as well as tractor and trailer rides and live music.

The aim of the show is to provide an insight into the history of farming and other aspects of country pursuits, crafts and handicrafts and cottage industries. Money raised will be shared among a selection of chosen charities, the majority being local.

Pictures by Andrew Clifton.

