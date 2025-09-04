'Big-hearted' ex-stray dog seeks loving home in Sussex

A ‘big-hearted’ dog who was found as a stray is looking for a new home.

Five-year-old German Shepherd Bagheera is ready to leave his past behind and start fresh with a loving family by his side, according to Dogs Trust.

“Bagheera arrived at Dogs Trust Shoreham after being found as a stray, and while his start in life hasn’t been straight forward, he’s shown himself to be a big-hearted boy who truly values the company of people,” a Dogs Trust spokesperson said.

“Once you’ve earned Bagheera’s trust, you’ll find he becomes increasingly more loving.

Bagheera. Photo: Dogs Trust

"He loves a fuss and will happily rest his head on your lap for some well-earned ear scratches.

“But Bagheera is more than just a cuddle buddy. He’s also a smart, playful lad who thrives o n interaction and enrichment.

“He’s never happier than when he’s charging around with a toy in his mouth or getting stuck into a fun training session.”

With his clever mind and eagerness to please, Bagheera is bursting with potential, and would thrive in a home where he can enjoy plenty of mental stimulation and structure in his day-to-day life.

He’s looking for committed adopters, who can offer him the time, consistency and confidence he needs to continue building up his skills, especially around other dogs, where he’s still working on feeling calm and comfortable.

Bagheera needs to be the only pet at home and is best suited to living in a quieter, low dog- populated area.

Ideally, his new home would be somewhere rural or suburban. A private, secure garden would be the cherry on top, giving him a safe space to run, play and let off

steam.

He could live with secondary school-aged children or older, as long as they’re comfortable around a big, bouncy dog who sometimes forgets his size.

For more information about Bagheera, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/shoreham.