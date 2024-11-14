Big hearted Hastings pub landlord offers free hot drinks for those struggling to stay warm this winter

The pub, which is in Clarence Road, just off Bohemia Road, is repeating its move of last year when it invited people in to get warm and enjoy free tea or coffee.

It says it is even more important this year, with many struggling with the cost of living crisis and the announcement of cuts to the winter fuel allowance.

Landlord Grant Hayes explained the reason he opened his door to the community last year and said: “I was aware of some people locally who couldn’t afford to put on their heating and keep warm. There are a number of elderly and vulnerable people in this area.

"We were inundated with offers from people of tea, coffee sugar and biscuits to those who want to come in and get warm. There is no obligation to buy anything. I don’t want anything back from it. I just want to offer people a safe place where they can stay warm."

Now he is repeating the offer this winter and said: “Winter is here, energy prices are going up. Pensioners have lost their fuel payment lifeline. But here at The North Star, we have the heating on. Doors open at 11 every day (12 on Sunday). We have free tea, coffee, hot chocolate and Cup a Soups. If you are, or know anyone who is vulnerable, finding heating their home too expensive, don’t sit at home wearing a coat shivering. Come to the local and enjoy the warmth of a traditional community pub.

"We don’t do food, but don’t mind if you bring food in. So you can bring your lunch, have a cuppa and keep warm whilst watching sports or playing one of our many games or even take advantage of our lending library with lots of books to read.

"Most importantly, there is no need to buy anything, we just want people to be warm and safe. We don’t charge because all our tea and coffee is donated by people with the same wish as us, to protect those most at risk in the winter cold. We are here to help those that need it. Spread the word – stay safe, stay warm.”

