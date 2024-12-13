Big laughs and lots of fun on offer as all-new, original panto comes to Bracklesham Bay

Organisers of an all-new panto coming to Bracklesham Bay in the new year have promised big laughs and lots of fun.

It’s an original play, dubbed Paint Your Wig On, written and performed by members of the Mill Hamlet Players, and reimagines the panto for the Wild West.

Opening night is Wednesday January 8, at Bracklesham Barn Community Centre, and will run through from January 9, 10, 11 and 12. Each show, except for the Sunday matinee which starts at 2.30pm, kicks off at 7.30pm.

Josh Hammett, who plays Big Chief Wotta Whopper, said he hopes the pantomime will do what pantomimes have always done; make people laugh, spread a sense of cheer, and bring families together over the festive period.

Rehearsals at the Last Chance Saloon.

"The rehearsals have been incredible fun. Obviously with a pantomime, so much of the humour is what happens when you mess up and how you react to that, and actually that’s more fun then when things go right.”

The Mill Hamlet players are a local institution, with thirty years of history and a considerable local following. As a result, Paint Your Wig On ilooks to be a family affair – with long-serving members of the Mill Hamlet Players performing onstage alongside their children and grandchildren.

"The Mill Hamlet players have been around for years. I did some stuff with them when I was much younger, as a child, but a lot of the members have been together for years – we’re all pretty local too. We’ve got a mum and a daughter in it, a dad and a son, and we’ve got some other performers from West Wittering Players in there as well.”

It’s no wonder, then, that sales are going so well. Sunday’s matinee has already sold out – which means the clock is ticking for any pantomime pundits keen to get their fix in Bracklesham Bay. Fortunately, tickets are available for the remaining dates – just visit Candies Sweet Shop, East Wittering, from Monday through Saturday, 9am to 5pm, or contact Josh on 07584375084.

Josh with director Sue.

"I just want to make sure everyone enjoys themselves, loves the show, and has a big laugh,” Josh says. “It’s just about bringing the community together, really; having a good time and letting people know there are opportunities like this one locally.”