Big rise in number of dogs poisoned by chocolate around Easter time

New data released by The Kennel Club shows cases of chocolate poisoning in dogs accelerates in April.

The data, collated and analysed by Agria Pet Insurance, The Kennel Club’s insurance partner, reveals that April, on average, sees a 54 per cent increase in dogs being poisoned by chocolate compared to other times of the year, making it the second highest month for claims after the Christmas period.

These figures have led The Kennel Club to warn owners of Easter risks.

New statistics show chocolate poisoning in dogs surges during the Easter period

Bill Lambert, dog health expert at The Kennel Club, said, “Many families and friends may be celebrating Easter in larger groups this year, no longer needing to restrict numbers, and with more people owning dogs than ever before, we want to remind all owners to keep an extra careful eye on their four-legged friends.

“Our furry companions can sniff out even the best hidden chocolate eggs and non-canine friendly confectionaries, as these worrying new statistics show.

“As a society of dog lovers, we naturally want to include our pets as part of the festivities. However, to make sure Easter remains happy and safe for everyone, we want to raise awareness among dog owners, new and experienced, of certain elements that pose a particular danger to dogs at this time of year.”

Vicky Wentworth, managing director of Agria Pet Insurance, said, “Never underestimate just how adept a determined dog can be at getting hold of a treat they like the smell of - we are always surprised by the lengths some dogs go to to get what they want! So please keep chocolate, or anything toxic to your pets, far from their reach.”

The Kennel Club also reminded dog owners to keep an eye on other traditional treats like hot cross buns and Simnel cake, which commonly contain grapes, raisins, currants and sultanas, all of which are highly toxic to dogs.