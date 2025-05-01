Big wheel could extend stay on Eastbourne seafront

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The big wheel on Eastbourne seafront could be extending its stay.

The Sky Club’s 36-metre high observation wheel opened on the beaches east of the Redoubt on April 5.

While the wheel was originally supposed to be packed up after May 2, Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) has confirmed the operators are looking at planning permission to extend their stay.

The big wheel’s owner, Billy Williams, previously said he’d been asked by EBC to ‘test the water’ and ‘try and regenerate this side of the town’

The Sky Club in Eastbourne. Photo: staff

An EBC spokesperson said: “The Sky Club observation wheel has proven to be a popular addition to the Eastern Seafront over the last few weeks.

"It has been fantastic to see so many residents and visitors enjoying the incredible panoramic views over this part of the town, along with the positive impact of additional footfall to the businesses in this area.

“Following discussions, we understand the operator is applying for planning permission, along with other permissions required for an extension to their stay, and we will announce an update on this in due course.”