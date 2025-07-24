Big Wheel on Hastings seafront could be open soon

By Andy Hemsley
Published 24th Jul 2025, 10:46 BST
Big Wheel on Hastings seafrontplaceholder image
Big Wheel on Hastings seafront
The Big Wheel attraction on Hastings seafront has moved a step closer to opening.

The attraction was reconstructed in June after a gap of three years but has stood for a month without the carriage seats being attached. Now that work has been completed.

The popular seafront attraction was a big hit when it first arrived in Hastings but was out of action for several years due to problems with the ground surface it was standing on.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is hoped it will be running again soon in time for the school summer holidays which have just started.

Big Wheel on Hastings seafrontplaceholder image
Big Wheel on Hastings seafront

The state of seafront attractions have come under fire recently both from local people and the town’s MP Helena Dollimore who branded them as an eye-sore.

Work has since been carried out on the boating lake which had been covered in green algae. The boating lake has opened on just a few days over the past two years.

Related topics:HastingsWork

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice