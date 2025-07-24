Big Wheel on Hastings seafront could be open soon
The attraction was reconstructed in June after a gap of three years but has stood for a month without the carriage seats being attached. Now that work has been completed.
The popular seafront attraction was a big hit when it first arrived in Hastings but was out of action for several years due to problems with the ground surface it was standing on.
It is hoped it will be running again soon in time for the school summer holidays which have just started.
The state of seafront attractions have come under fire recently both from local people and the town’s MP Helena Dollimore who branded them as an eye-sore.
Work has since been carried out on the boating lake which had been covered in green algae. The boating lake has opened on just a few days over the past two years.
