The 36-metre high observation wheel offering panoramic views opened on the beaches east of the Redoubt today (Saturday, April 5).

‘The Sky Club’, which operates at major events across Europe, including the Dutch Grand Prix, will operate for four weeks from morning until evening, offering a bird’s eye view of the seafront towards the harbour and pier.

A bungee trampoline for children will also join the wheel on the seafront.

The big wheel’s owner, Billy Williams, said: “We've been asked from Eastbourne Borough Council to come along to test the water to try and regenerate this side of the town.

“The wheel is 36 metres tall, made in Holland, only a few years old, and it's to give everybody a bird's eye view of Eastbourne’s coast.”

He added he has had lots of people popping down, asking when the wheel will be opening and saying they cannot wait to ride on it.

Construction of the wheel started on Monday (March 31) before it opened today.

The Sky Club will offer daily rides from 10am to 10pm, lighting up the evening with illuminations until 9pm.

Rides cost £7 per adult, £6 per child, £2 for children aged under three or £30 for a gondola (up to six people).

Eastbourne was previously home to a big wheel which ran for four consecutive summers. In 2022, more than 35,000 passengers enjoyed a ride on the well-loved fixture.

Ahead of today’s opening, an Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to welcome the Sky Club as a new daytime and evening attraction to the Eastern Seafront.

"The observation wheel is such a big crowd-pleaser for people of all ages and it will offer the most spectacular views and a new perspective of our wonderful coastline.

“As well as bringing additional footfall to this part of the seafront and to nearby family attractions, it will also light up the seafront’s growing night-time economy.

"It’s another exciting thing to put on the to-do list as Eastbourne gears up for a packed programme of events this year.”

