Big wheel set to open on Eastbourne seafront

A new big wheel is set to open in Eastbourne next month.

A 36-metre high observation wheel offering panoramic views is set to launch on the beaches east of the Redoubt on Saturday, April 5,

‘The Sky Club’, – which operates at major events across Europe, including the Dutch Grand Prix – will operate for four weeks from morning until evening, offering a bird’s eye view of the seafront towards the harbour and pier.

A bungee trampoline for children will also join the wheel on the seafront.

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to welcome the Sky Club as a new daytime and evening attraction to the Eastern Seafront.

"The observation wheel is such a big crowd-pleaser for people of all ages and it will offer the most spectacular views and a new perspective of our wonderful coastline.

“As well as bringing additional footfall to this part of the seafront and to nearby family attractions, it will also light up the seafront’s growing nighttime economy.

"It’s another exciting thing to put on the to-do list as Eastbourne gears up for a packed programme of events this year.”

To enable the installation of the new attraction, the promenade will be temporarily closed between Treasure Island Car Park and the T junction near Splash Point Café from 7am on Monday, March 31 until Friday, April 4.

The Sky Club will offer daily rides from 10am to 10pm, lighting up the evening with illuminations until 9pm.

Rides cost £7 per adult, £6 per child, £2 for children aged under three or £30 for a gondola (up to six people).

Eastbourne was previously home to a big wheel which ran for four consecutive summers. In 2022, more than 35,000 passengers enjoyed a ride on the well-loved fixture.