Bignor Park holds first village fete in five years

The money will support the ministry and maintain the fabric of five ancient churches in Bignor, Sutton, Coates, Barlavington and Burton Park.

There were a range of activities including children’s art, coconut shy, and Punch and Judy. People were entertained by the Petworth Town Band, Morris Dancers and Duncan Allan who had performed in The Voice.

The dog show was hosted by Mark Bridger-Pescott and dog agility show hosted by the Billingshurst dog training club.

Lisa Bonner, organiser of the fete said: “There was a lovely community spirit and the weather was perfect!

“There were over 125 volunteers on the day who gave up there time to bake cakes and serve on stalls including a BBQ, Bignor bakehouse, stable tea’s, park bar and several stalls which had items donated by locals residents.

"We are so thankful to the Mersey Family for hosting the fete at Bignor Park, as well as all of our local and commercial sponsor’s, hardworking volunteers and fete committee members.”

Undefined: readMore

1. Village fete The fete was the first in five years. Photo: contrib Photo Sales

2. Village fete Morris dancing Photo: contrib Photo Sales

3. Village fete Organiser Lisa Photo: contrib Photo Sales

4. Village fete Residents enjoyed a Punch and Judy show. Photo: contrib Photo Sales