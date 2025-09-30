Bike owner 'absolutely thrilled' after 'cherished graduation gift' found in Worthing ten years after theft
Officers from the Adur and Worthing Neighbourhood Policing Team responded to a call in Goring on Monday (September 29).
"A local resident had discovered a Pendleton Classic bicycle abandoned in the road,” the police revealed on social media.
"It was kindly stored in a garage for safekeeping until officers arrived.
"After checking the bike’s serial number, it matched a report from 2015, when a purple Pendleton was stolen from Brighton.
"The original owner – now living in Wales – was contacted and absolutely thrilled. The bike was a cherished graduation gift from her family, and she never imagined she’d see it again.”
Police said ‘plans are now underway’ to ‘reunite the bike back to its rightful owner’ after a decade.
They added: “Moments like these remind us how small acts of kindness and a bit of detective work can make a huge difference.”
Registering your bike is ‘so important’, the police said, as ‘it helps us help you’. To find out more, visit: https://www.bikeregister.com/