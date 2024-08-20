Bike Project in West Sussex raises over £100,000 from funding and donations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Chichester Bike project raised a staggering £111,814.

With the help of match-funding from the Co-op, The Chichester Bike Project has been able to raise sufficient funds to start up their project on a full-time basis. The project is looking to get more people from the local community on bikes and expanding their knowledge on maintaining them.

At an open day to showcase the project in July, Elizabeth Storton, the Business Development Coordinator at Chichester Community Development Trust spoke about the crowd funder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “This is a crowd funder that is aimed at everyone. We're doing a charity share offer which starts at £100. There are lots of schemes to get involved in with this project such as earn-a-bike, Fix-a-Bike and After School Bikes. You can also buy bikes at reasonable prices which makes it truly accessible. There's a cafe and a meeting room as well. It’s going to be a real hub for anyone with a passing interest or more in bikes.”

The Chichester Bike Project is based at Longacre House, Longacre Way, Shopwhykes Lakes, Chichester, PO20 2JG.

Project Organiser Annabel McLaren-Clark was also at the event and said: “At its heart, it's a bike refurbishing scheme with all the different ways to refurbish bikes and get them back out into the community.

“I think everyone has an incredible memory of some point in their life of that moment of freedom when you're cycling somewhere. Whether it was when you were a child or an adult.

"I don't think any other mode of transport can give you that sense of freedom and independence, and that's really what we want to give to other people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it was announced that they had got over £111,000 of funding, Elizabeth Storton added: “We can get everything up and running with the amount of funding we have, it’s set us up for the next three years.”

"A huge thanks to all the shareholders and those who shared the Project on their social media platforms. There’s been such a great reaction to the project and we’re excited to get things going now.”

Pilot courses are set to be back up and running from September, with the more courses being added as they employ staff and get volunteers in. Visit https://chichesterbikeproject.com/ for more information.