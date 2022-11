Bikes, handbags and cooking oil stolen in burglaries across Chichester, Selsey, the Witterings and Midhurst

Sussex Police is appealing for information following a string of thefts and break-ins from Selsey to Midhurst in recent weeks.

In a crime bulletin issued by police this week, Sussex Police listed a number of crimes throughout the district which included several catalytic converter thefts, burglaries and bike thefts since the month began.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 or online here.

Terminus Road, Chichester – In the early hours of Tuesday 8 November a business premises was burgled, and cooking oil was stolen. Serial 0452 12/11.Wildham Lane, Stoughton – On the afternoon of Tuesday 8 November a vehicle was broken into, and a handbag was stolen. Serial 0793 10/11.Duncan Road, Chichester – Between Wednesday 9 and Thursday 10 November a vehicle was broken into. Lighting equipment, a coat and a mobile phone were stolen. Serial 0156 10/11.Cedar Drive, Chichester – In the early hours of Thursday 10 November an unlocked vehicle was entered and searched through. Nothing was stolen. Serial 0269 10/11.Sherborne Road, Chichester – On Thursday 10 November a vehicle was broken into and cash was stolen. Serial 0171 12/11.Orchard Avenue, Chichester – On the evening of Saturday 12 November a shed was burgled, and three bikes were stolen. Serial 1294 12/11.North Street, Chichester – In the early hours of Sunday 13 November a business premises was burgled. Cash was stolen. Serial 0774 13/11.

Selsey, The Witterings and surrounding area

Gainsborough Drive, Selsey – Overnight between Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 November a garage was burgled. A grey and white Powerfly 5 electric bike was stolen. Serial 1150 09/11.Hunston Road, Chichester – Between Sunday 6 and Monday 7 November a site was burgled. Equipment was stolen and criminal damage caused to the property. Serial 0158 07/11.Honeysuckle Lane, Selsey – On the evening of Monday 7 November a shed was burgled and two Cannondale Mountain bikes were stolen. Serial 0199 10/11.The Bridleway, Selsey – Overnight between Tuesday 8 and Monday 9 November a premises was burgled, and a black Mitsubishi Colt convertible was stolen. Serial 0191 09/11.

Midhurst and surrounding area