BikeSafe workshops launched for Sussex motorcycle riders

The police have invited motorcycle riders to book their place in safety workshops for advanced riding techniques in Sussex.

The Sussex BikeSafe scheme offers the sessions in the county to ‘help improve safety on our roads’.

A Sussex Police spokesperson explained: “The scheme is a national police-led initiative which seeks to engage with motorcyclists in a conflict free environment in an attempt to reduce those killed or seriously injured on the roads.

“The aim is to give riders an insight into what can be achieved by exploring advanced riding techniques, whether it’s a shiny cruiser or a tricked up sports machine.

The Sussex BikeSafe scheme offers the sessions in the county to ‘help improve safety on our roads’. Photo: Sussex Police

“The Sussex BikeSafe scheme is for all, and sessions run from 8am to 12.30pm or from 1pm to 5.30pm from April 6.”

To find out more about the scheme or to book, visit the BikeSafe website at bikesafe.co.uk/sussex/