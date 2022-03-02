Billinghurst auction house has successful Asian art auction

Collectors of Asian art had a successful day at a Billinghurst auction house.

Bellman's Asian art auction saw a pair of Chinese blue and white bowls sold for £20,000.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bellman's Asian art auction saw a pair of Chinese blue and white bowls sold for £20,000.

The bowls, estimated at £250-£350, had six character Kangxi Emperor's reign marks – each painted with flowers and tendrils on wood stands. It was suspected the bowls could have been from a later and possibly Republican.

Several Japanese Noh masks, which came from a collection, also sold well.

The top lot was a Noh mask of Kotobide – from the Edo period. It had been estimated at £1,000 - £1,500 and sold for £1,700.

A Chinese Famille-Verte Ormolu-Mounted Vase, which had been adapted as a lamp, sold for £3,800 against an estimate of £1,000 - £1,500.

The top lot was a Noh mask of Kotobide – from the Edo period. It had been estimated at £1,000 - £1,500 and sold for £1,700.

Summers Place Auction house, also in Billinghurst, has included an extremely rare set of four carved marble figures representing the seasons in the first sale this year on March 22, 2022.

Made in France in the late 17th/early 18th century and on later sandstone pedestals, the life-size figures are expected to sell for £120,000 - £180,000.

READ MORE: