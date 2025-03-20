Billingshurst charity installs two new public access defibrillators
The defibrillator sites have been set up by the Billingshurst Emergency Assistance Team (BEAT) and are located in Honeysuckle Drive and Berrall Way.
BEAT charity chairman and Community First Responder Paul Berry said: “Historically sites have been located in shops, leisure centres, railway stations and community buildings, but we have been trying really hard to provide defibrillator cover in some of the more densely populated residential areas too.
"BEAT has provided the defibrillators for the new sites and will look after them in the future.
"We are so grateful to local resident Steph May-Hills who, through her fundraising efforts for SADS UK, in memory of her late husband Martin, has funded the cabinets.
"In Honeysuckle Drive, we are grateful to A2Dominion homes for providing the location for the defibrillator and to local company May and Sons for undertaking the installation.
"In Berrall Way, our thanks go to district councillor Sam Bateman for making the arrangements to site the defibrillator on Horsham District Council land, and to Sorin Caraiman, Horsham District Council parks operations manager, who arranged the installation.
"Setting up these two new sites has been a real community effort and we are so grateful to everyone who helped bring the projects to fruition.
"BEAT has set up around 30 public access sites in the past 20 years.
"Defibrillator batteries cost around £300 and sets of pads around £50 and these generally need replacing every three or four years depending on usage.
"If anyone would like to make a donation to BEAT to help the team continue to maintain its public access sites in Billingshurst and the surrounding areas, we would be so grateful.”
For more information and to donate, visit beatresponders.org.uk/donations/donate-now
