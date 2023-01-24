Billingshurst & District Lions Club was pleased to welcome a number of people at its first “Drop In” session, held at the Billingshurst Community Centre on Friday, 20th January.

Visitors were given the opportunity to learn more about the Lions and the valuable work they do in the local community and to discuss their own ideas and experiences.

The club also covers Barns Green, Kirdford, Loxwood, Plaistow, Rudgwick, Slinfold and Wisborough Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With increasing populations in all areas, Lions are keen to encourage more people, maybe acting as volunteers, for helping all those in need and living up to their motto “We Serve”.

Billingshurst Lions' drop-in event

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of the people who came, men and women, expressed a wish to be involved in various activities, especially helping in the Lions Charity Bookshop in Jengers Mead.

But there are many other opportunities to help in the three prime functions of Billingshurst Lions, Community Service and Projects, including working with 10 schools, but, particularly with aising and a full programme of events including a Race Night in March, organised jointly with Billingshurst Scouts and Guides, Car Boot Sales in April and throughout the year, an Easter Egg Prize Draw, an annual Charity Golf Day in May for a nominated charity, not forgetting the opportunity to be involved in Santa’s Christmas tours with his “Flying Bedstead” around the villages in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is an active social calendar throughout the year, with outings to various places of interest, evening meals, quiz night, country walks and a casual lunchtime get-together.