Customers enjoying tea and cake at the Billingshurst Groups Macmillan Coffee Morning

Tony Allen organised one on Friday 30th September at Jubilee Court, there were cakes, refreshments and a raffle, enjoyed by all the residents and friends and Family, a total of £170 was raised.

Tuesday 25th October The Kings Head, Billingshurst held their annual coffee morning. Kelly, from the Kings Head, said they had fresh teas, coffees and tables full of home-baked cakes, scones and sausage rolls. She thanked the businesses that donated raffle prizes, with £650 raised.

Saturday 29th October, The Billingshurst Group held their annual coffee morning, refreshments and cakes were sold in the cafe section and there were also many tables, selling Jills Crafts, our delicious homemade cakes and preserves, lots of Christmas goodies, flowers/plant from Culberry Nursery a tombola and our ever popular Hamper Raffle, the event was very well attended and a magnificent sum of £709.25 was raised.