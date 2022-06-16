Billingshurst Lions Club raises nearly £5k for young carers

Billingshurst & District Lions originally chose Carers Support West Sussex, and its work with Young Carers, as the partner for, and beneficiary of a charity golf day in 2020, but it was postponed due to COVID-19 twice. The group were delighted it finally took place at the end of May, at Slinfold Golf & Country Club.

The event saw 56 golfers arrive for a pre-round breakfast, play 18 holes in groups of four, and return for a three-course lunch followed by a raffle, and an auction.

The auction prizes included flying a World War Two Spitfire in a simulator, Chelsea FC matchday tickets, and fourball vouchers for a free round of golf at a number of leading Golf Clubs in Sussex and Surrey.

Viv Diggens conducting the auction of donated items kindly donated

Overall nearly £5,000 was raised by the Lions.

Sonia Mangan, carers support West Sussex CEO, said: “We are excited to be able to provide these young carers with the chance to meet others in similar circumstances, to have a two day break from their caring role and to make lasting memories.

“I am delighted that Billingshurst Lions chose Carers Support West Sussex as the Charity Partner for the Golf Day. We are very grateful and could not have done this without the support of the Lions. The situations some of the Young Carers find themselves in, and don’t run away from, can break your heart sometimes, and you really feel for them. Those we help will benefit hugely from the chance to meet others.”

Richard Melcio, president of Billingshurst & District Lions, said: “The Billingshurst & District Lions Club is delighted we can support the valuable work the charity does with Young Carers financially and help them become better-known. We wish them well for the future.”

Carers Support West Sussex support young carers to access much needed social opportunities.

The money raised by the Billingshurst Lions will pay for 25 young carers to attend the YMCA Young Carers Summer Festival in 2023.

This great opportunity will allow these young people to meet and have fun with other young carers, reducing feelings of isolation.