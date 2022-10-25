Mum-of-three Abi Smith, 40, this week donated blood for the FIFTIETH time. She began when she was aged just 17 after being inspired by her dad John Gooderham who has completed a massive 138 donations.

And Abi is now hoping that her children Lily, 12, Henry, nine, and seven-year-old Tommy will follow in the family footsteps.

"I hope I have inspired the next generation of donors in my children, who see me come back happy and content after a donation and always ask which hospital my blood goes to – the great thing about giving blood is that you get a text message a couple of weeks after donation to explain where you blood has gone.

Abi Smith, giving her 50th blood donation, watched by proud children Lily, 12, Henry, nine, and seven-year-old Tommy

“Ultimately, I am in awe of my dad for his amazing donation history and the idea that potentially he has saved many lives with his generosity.

“To be able to say I have donated 50 times at 40 years old is something I am very proud of.”

Abi has been a regular donor from the age of 17 and throughout university. She was unable to donate for a few years after suffering a blood clot when she was 19 but registered as a donor again as soon as possible.

The only other time she has paused her donations was throughout her pregnancies and for a short while afterwards. “It was always my priority to resume as soon as I was able,” she said.

Proud of their mum Abi: children Lily, 12, Henry, nine, and seven-year-old Tommy Smith

"I took inspiration from my dad who has donated 138 units so far and although in his early 70s, shows no signs of stopping.

“I have always been someone who believes that something so simple as giving up a short amount of time can make such a huge difference to someone else. This small amount of effort on my part can potentially save someone’s life, so therefore I reason it is worth doing at every opportunity by anyone who can.

"I have never understood a phobia of needles – a reason a lot of people don’t donate – because, let’s face it, there are a lot more tangible fears in life than a small piece of metal.”

Abi donates at the Horsham’s Holbrook Club.

Abi Smith with her husband and family

Blood supplies were reported earlier this month to have fallen to a critically low level across the country with some hospitals saying they might have to postpone some non-urgent operations.

NHS Blood and Transplant said a lack of staff to care for people giving blood was partly to blame. It urged people to go forward and fill empty appointments at large donor centres.

A spokesperson said: “Giving blood saves lives. But it’s always in high demand. Our lifesaving service is required 365 days a year, and our dedicated staff work day and night to process, test and distribute donated blood.

