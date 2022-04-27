Billingshurst nursery raises £1,500 for UNICEF Ukrainian aid

On Wednesday, April 6, the Natural Nurture Nursery held a funraising day where the children (aged 2 to 4) and staff dressed in blue and yellow to walk the perimeter of the farm.

Various other fundraising activities included a raffle, planting sunflowers, painting flags and making decorations for the walk.

Emily Thorpe, deputy manager, said: “At Natural Nurture Nursery, we work with children and families daily and can only imagine the physical and mental affect the war is having on children in Ukraine. The team decided we would like to help support children in Ukraine and those being displaced due to the war, so embarked on organising a fundraising day. Our chosen charity was UNICEF who are providing families access with clean water, food and delivering life saving support to those forced to flee.

“We shared with the children that we would be doing lots of things to help children from another country who have had to leave their homes and belongings and were very sad about it.

“The children and staff did amazingly and completed the walk in under 2 hours despite the cold and wet weather and the extra weight of their bags. Our families and those in the community have managed to raise £1,500 which is way beyond our dreams! We are so proud of all our children and so grateful to all those that have donated.”

The nursery is based on a 33 acre working farm and the children spend 95% of their day outside exploring the natural world and learning through exploration.