Billingshurst school's popular summer fete returns after pandemic

The fete, held at Ingfield Manor School, was opened by former pupil Toby Hewson, who has been listed as one of the Top 100 Inspirational People in the county.

Toby, who was born with cerebral palsy, said: “I am indebted to the school as its educational and holistic approach greatly contributed to me being able to achieve what I have and helped make me into what I am today.”

There was fun for all ages with a dog show, a steam railway, the Bluebell Baton Twirlers, various stalls, fairground attractions and refreshments.

Ingfield Manor. Travis Ross 6 and his dog Lana in the dog show

More than £5,000 was raised for the Friends of Ingfield, a voluntary group dedicated to supporting the school.

Ingfield is an established school for students with neurological motor impairment and supports individuals with speech.