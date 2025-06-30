Bin collection times for Arun district altered due to Amber Heat Health Alert

Biffa runs the bin collection services in Arun

Bin collection times for the Arun district have been altered during the Amber Heat Health Alert for the south east.

Arun District Council has announced that bin collection times would be altered during the hot weather.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the council said: "While the hot weather is with us, our cleansing teams will be out early, so please leave your bins out before 6.30am. Sign-up to the Arun District Council app for alerts and notifications."

The Amber Alert started on June 30 at 10am and will end on July 2 at 9am. Significant impacts are expected across health and social care services due to the high temperatures.