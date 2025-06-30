Bin collection times for Arun district altered due to Amber Heat Health Alert
Bin collection times for the Arun district have been altered during the Amber Heat Health Alert for the south east.
Arun District Council has announced that bin collection times would be altered during the hot weather.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, the council said: "While the hot weather is with us, our cleansing teams will be out early, so please leave your bins out before 6.30am. Sign-up to the Arun District Council app for alerts and notifications."
The Amber Alert started on June 30 at 10am and will end on July 2 at 9am. Significant impacts are expected across health and social care services due to the high temperatures.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.