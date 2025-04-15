Two other members of the same family were seriously hurt, after a car ‘collided with three pedestrians’ on Saturday night (April 12).

Sussex Police said a 33-year-old man from Crawley was taken into police custody after the tragic incident. He has since been bailed, as the investigation continues, police confirmed.

A GoFundMe campaign has since been launched to support the family – naming the victim as Dominyka Jonikaite, a 25-year-old biomedical science graduate.

Her sister, aged 12, and 19-year-old cousin remain seriously injured in hospital. Floral displays have been laid at the scene of the collision this week.

Fundraiser organiser Lakiem Khan wrote: “This has left a devastating impact on the family who are struggling to come to terms with sudden loss and injuries of their baby girls.

"We are raising money on behalf of the family to help ease their pressure.

"All proceeds will be given directly to the family to help with costs such as funeral costs and other financial burdens they are currently facing.

"Please donate, even if it’s as little as £1 and if you cannot donate please help by simply sharing the post. RIP Dominyka.”

So far, more than £3,300 has been raised towards the £7,000 target.

The latest Sussex Police update on the investigation reads: “A 33-year-old man from Crawley was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and driving while unfit through drugs.

“He has been released from custody on conditional bail until July 13, as the investigation continues.

“The 12-year-old girl and 19-year-old woman seriously injured in the collision remain in hospital at this time.

“Anyone with any information or footage of the incident is asked to email [email protected] quoting Operation Roberton.”

If you would like to donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-raise-funds-for-the-family-of-dominyka-jonikaite

1 . Floral tributes Floral tributes are being left at the West Sussex scene where a young woman died and her sister and cousin were seriously injured in a collision with a BMW Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Floral tributes Flowers are being placed at the scene where a young woman died and her sister and cousin were seriously injured during a collision with a BMW Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Crawley incident sparks police and ambulance response Crawley incident sparks police and ambulance response Photo: Eddie Mitchell