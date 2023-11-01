BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Birdham Church community 'saddened' as unique, centuries-old tree falls down

Staff at the St James Church in Birdham have spoken of their sadness after a 240-year-old tree on the church grounds fell down.
By Connor Gormley
Published 1st Nov 2023, 11:42 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 11:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Although some assumed the tree – a Macrocarpa with a unique twist in the trunk – was brought down by the strong winds of the last few days, it was actually brought down by the rain, church rector Jonathan Swindells said. The heavy rainfall soaked through the surrounding earth, making the ground so loose the tree could no longer stand upright.

“We are really saddened by the news,” he added. “It fell probably because of the condition of the ground and the rain we’ve been having recently. We are planning how best to handle the situation, but we would always be happy who has any ideas or suggestions.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

First thing’s first, of course, the team have to make sure the tree is safe, and isn’t likely to cause any one any harm. After that, they’re going to look at how they can memorialise it and, though they’re absolutely open to ideas from those who have enjoyed the tree over its long life in the churchyard, they do want to properly asses the state of the wood first.

Most Popular
The centuries old Macrocarpa Tree which once stood in the church yard. Photo: St James ChurchThe centuries old Macrocarpa Tree which once stood in the church yard. Photo: St James Church
The centuries old Macrocarpa Tree which once stood in the church yard. Photo: St James Church

Even so, it’s no wonder Mr Swindells and his team are keen to memorialise the tree. It was a big part of the church community, living evidence of its character and heritage.

"It’s been an absolute feature of Birdham Church for decades, and it was so unique. There are lots of little children from that tree all over the place from where people have taken cuttings from it, but none of them do what that tree did, which is twist. It’s called a tortured Macrocarpa, and it’s a genetic fluke. So I think there are really only one or two like it around the country, and they were popular in the 17th and 18th centuries because of that twist, if you found them, but of course they were hard to find. So it was really special to us here, and we’re saddened by its loss.

"It’s an iconic tree, and I know people really identified us by the tree, and whilst we’re sad, we know that things grow and bless us and then nature takes its course.