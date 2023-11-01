Birdham Church community 'saddened' as unique, centuries-old tree falls down

Staff at the St James Church in Birdham have spoken of their sadness after a 240-year-old tree on the church grounds fell down.

Although some assumed the tree – a Macrocarpa with a unique twist in the trunk – was brought down by the strong winds of the last few days, it was actually brought down by the rain, church rector Jonathan Swindells said. The heavy rainfall soaked through the surrounding earth, making the ground so loose the tree could no longer stand upright.

“We are really saddened by the news,” he added. “It fell probably because of the condition of the ground and the rain we’ve been having recently. We are planning how best to handle the situation, but we would always be happy who has any ideas or suggestions.”

First thing’s first, of course, the team have to make sure the tree is safe, and isn’t likely to cause any one any harm. After that, they’re going to look at how they can memorialise it and, though they’re absolutely open to ideas from those who have enjoyed the tree over its long life in the churchyard, they do want to properly asses the state of the wood first.

The centuries old Macrocarpa Tree which once stood in the church yard. Photo: St James Church

Even so, it’s no wonder Mr Swindells and his team are keen to memorialise the tree. It was a big part of the church community, living evidence of its character and heritage.

"It’s been an absolute feature of Birdham Church for decades, and it was so unique. There are lots of little children from that tree all over the place from where people have taken cuttings from it, but none of them do what that tree did, which is twist. It’s called a tortured Macrocarpa, and it’s a genetic fluke. So I think there are really only one or two like it around the country, and they were popular in the 17th and 18th centuries because of that twist, if you found them, but of course they were hard to find. So it was really special to us here, and we’re saddened by its loss.