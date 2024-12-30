Birdham fire caused by faulty Christmas lights, fire service says

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fire in a static home in Birdham was caused by faulty Christmas lights, according to West Sussex Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters were called to an incident at 9.37am on Friday (December 27), following reports of a fire at a static home in the Birdham area.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene and, upon arrival, firefighters found the home fully engulfed in a fire and spreading to nearby stables.

"The fire is believed to have been of accidental origin caused by fault Christmas lights,” a West Sussex Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.

“We would like to remind all residents that electrical fires can take hold very quickly. To keep you and your loved ones safe, please ensure you have a working smoke alarm fitted on each level of your home and have a plan for how to escape in an emergency. In the event of a fire, remember: get out, stay out, dial 999.”