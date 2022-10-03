Birdham petrol station shuts for months

Shell Birdham, just off the A286 Birdham Road, closed its doors on Saturday (October 1) while redevelopment works take place at the site. It is expected to reopen on February 10 next year, according to Shell.

The petrol station is currently the only one in operation between Chichester and West Wittering.

Redevelopment works at the site are set to include a new Waitrose shop and new charge-points for electric vehicles.

Petrol station stock image. Picture via Pixabay

The nearest other Shell garages are in Fontwell, Emsworth, Littlehampton and Farlington.