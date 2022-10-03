Edit Account-Sign Out
Birdham petrol station shuts for months

A Birdham petrol station has abruptly shut with plans for reopening set for February next year.

By Joe Stack
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 2:44 pm
Updated Monday, 3rd October 2022, 2:45 pm

Shell Birdham, just off the A286 Birdham Road, closed its doors on Saturday (October 1) while redevelopment works take place at the site. It is expected to reopen on February 10 next year, according to Shell.

The petrol station is currently the only one in operation between Chichester and West Wittering.

Redevelopment works at the site are set to include a new Waitrose shop and new charge-points for electric vehicles.

The nearest other Shell garages are in Fontwell, Emsworth, Littlehampton and Farlington.

What do you make of the news? Get in touch: [email protected]

