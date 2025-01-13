Birdlife on the Arundel lake made famous by artist John Constable

Swanbourne Lake is a great place for a walk, with the opportunity to see a wide range of birds, all year round.

A South Downs National Park Authority information board nearby provides information about the history of the site and the wildlife that enjoys it.

A mill once stood on the site and this was famously depicted by the artist John Constable in his 1837 painting Arundel Mill and Castle.

Records of the millpond date back to before the Domesday Book. It was enlarged in the late 18th century and since then, Swanbourne Lake has seen plenty of activity.

Much of the area remains the same as it was in Constable's day. It is likely that Arundel Mill and Castle was his last oil painting. It was exhibited after his death and the mill was demolished shortly after.

The water comes from the Blue Springs on the South Downs and on certain days, the lake has a blue tint as a result.

The Arun Valley hosts various species of migrating wetland birds during winter. Waders including lapwing, snipe and black-tailed godwit arrive from their breeding grounds in Russia, Scandinavia and Iceland.

See swans and geese, alongside coots and moorhens. There are often gulls lined up and a variety of ducks, as well as wigeon.

On sunny days, you may see buzzards high in the sky, red kites and the hobby. Barn owls fly low on summer evenings, in search of small mammals.

Do not feed the wild waterfowl. Sadly, bird flu has been detected in the area and people are asked to keep to the footpath and keep dogs on leads to avoid spreading it.

1 . Swanbourne Lake Winter brings some Russian visitors to Arundel, as birds seek warmer climes, and life on the water remains busy even on the coldest days Photo: Elaine Hammond

2 . Swanbourne Lake A mute swan on Swanbourne Lake in January 2025 Photo: Elaine Hammond

3 . Swanbourne Lake Gulls lined up at Swanbourne Lake in the late afternoon sunshine on January 10, 2025 Photo: Elaine Hammond

4 . Swanbourne Lake Coots on Swanbourne Lake in January 2025 Photo: Elaine Hammond