Birdman competition set to take place in Bristol, almost a decade after the last Bognor Birdman

Bristol is set to host its very own Birdman competition later this year, even though Bognor Regis, where the format was made famous, hasn’t hosted one for almost ten years.

Just like in Bognor Regis, the competition will see teams of participants decked out in kooky costumes, through themselves off a platform into the city’s floating harbour, in a bid see who can get the furthest.

The format originated in Selsey in 1971, where a prize was given to anyone who could fly fifty yards off the end of the pier, and migrated to Bognor Regis as the crowds grew bigger and the participants more ambitious. Today, Birdman events take place all over the country, with contestants from all over the world, but Bognor Regis hasn’t played host to the event since 2016, when the second day’s flying was called off due to weather concerns.

The event was expected to return in 2021, but it was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions and, despite some word it might return again in 2022, the Bognor Birdman Facebook page has been quiet ever since, with no word further word about a return.

Set for June 15, between the Cottage Inn and Bristol Marina, the Bristol event has been organised in the same community spirit as those decades-old Bognor Regis events, with monies procured set to fund youth and community work across areas of Bristol with the most need.

With the format spreading to other parts of the country, we here at Sussex World want to know – what are your favourite memories of the Birdman? and would you like you like to see it come home?