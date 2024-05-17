Birthday bingo bash for Shipley Community Hub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On 7th May 2024, Shipley Community Hub marked its first anniversary with an ‘eyes down’ and a ‘full house’ birthday bingo bash! There were balloons and a birthday cake donated by Hub sponsor, Michael Frater of “Screen Social”, which made for a wonderful event for all who attended.

Hub founder, Sarah Cuthbertson, formed the community project a year ago, wanting to offer something to the community after stepping down from the parish council. Sarah said, “I wanted somewhere where people could come along to have an informalcatch up and a natter over a cup of tea and a slice of cake, and a platform for greener ideologies for our community, including a repair café, which really appealed to me. Basically, to not cost the earth (literally) or our pockets!”

Sarah continued, “In this current climate, where going out costs so much, and when we are all so busy, I wanted to set up something that the whole community could use and to provide a local facility for activities such as socialising, hearing a talk, or supporting a local person/business connected to the communityin some way. With the encouragement of key people: trustee of Andrew Hall, Amanda Jupp, who generously provided the venue; and Knepp Estate Manager Jason Emrich, who funded their maintenance manager, Matthew Morgan once a month, our amazing little facility has grown. We very soon welcomed a second repair team member, Rob Blackburn, to our repair café. With a generous grant from Horsham District Council for purchasing repair café tools, Matt and Rob have now repaired 48 items, ranging from sewing machines to hoverboards, vacuum cleaners to guitars, and food processors to hot tub pumps.”

The total carbon emission saving (kg CO2e) is 1,362.3 kg

Birthday Cake for all many thanks to ‘Screen Social’

This is equivalent to:

Driving 5657 miles

Showering 851 times

Flying 8307 miles

Matt said, “Our repair success rate is an amazing 93% (I’m quite impressed by us!). Being unable to repair an item has been the exception, not the rule. On many occasions we have even taken objects home in order to facilitate a proper repair, and whilst not necessarily the agreed process (with the Hub or wives!) it shows our dedication to completing the correct repair required. We look forward to the next twelve months and whatever it may bring.”

The Hub hopes to welcome more people to the repair workshop in the next 12 months and going forward, as the repairers now have an array of new tools and gadgets they are itching to use!

And with ‘Greener Shipley’ a bolt-on to the Hub, run by Judy Tuck, the Hub is really starting to bloom.

Greener Shipley is a new community group, and has links with Shipley Parish Council and the Community Hub. Its aim is tomake positive, practical environmental changes and raise awareness of green issues. Judy said, “So far, we have successfully: secured a Nature Recovery Award to install Hirundine nest cups and boxes in all public buildings in Shipley Parish; identified the need to list more notable verges in the parish; facilitated a joint project betweeen the inspirational Shipley Men’s Shed and our two primary schools to build bird boxes for all year 5 and 6 children; and recruited wonderful litter-pickers, so that we can all enjoy a cleaner parish. In the next few months, expect “green drinks events”, where you will be able to enjoy a relaxed evening out, whilst finding out more about water-saving, energy-saving and heat pumps. We’d love you to help us make Shipley even greener.”

The Hub wouldn’t have been possible without the wonderful team that give up their time each month to support us: people who generously give talks; those who help with refreshmentsand donate cakes; those who give grants or provide support such as the Co-op and Horsham District Council; sponsors such as FinePrint from Shipley and last but not least and most important, those who come along and enjoy the Hub.

The Hub runs on the first Tuesday of each month at Andrew Hall, Shipley, From 11am -2pm apart from January.

Anyone in or out of the village is welcome!

Refreshments

Repair workshop

Eco friendly refills

Monthly Talks/themes/special guests