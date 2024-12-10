Birthday plea for Worthing centenarian with no family has huge response

A plea for birthday cards for a Worthing centenarian with no family had a huge response, making the 103-year-old's celebrations extra special.

Emma Armstrong, deputy manager at Hollywynd Care Home, posted an appeal on Facebook in the Worthing Now and Then group.

Her appeal followed a successful bid for birthday cards two years ago for Miss D's 101st birthday at the home in St Botolphs Road, Worthing.

Jade Cooper, registered manager, said: "We have celebrated Miss D’s 103rd birthday on Monday, December 9. We did a Facebook appeal and received hundreds of cards, gifts, flowers and had so many visitors through the day to come and wish her happy birthday.

Morrisons staff delivering flowers and a cake to Miss D at Hollywynd Care Home in Worthing

"The mayor of Worthing came with roses and enjoyed afternoon tea with Miss D, Morrisons delivered beautiful flowers and a cake, Pollards promised to arrange for a therapy dog to come and visit Miss D, as well as bringing her gifts, and St Mary’s Primary School children visited to sing happy birthday.

"It really has been a brilliant day, made so special by people in Worthing and surrounding towns. There was so much response to the post. Matt Mitchell, the admin for Worthing Now and Then, even hand made her a card with 103 candles. So much kindness."

Staff at Hollywynd wanted to help Miss D, aka Elsa, feel special on her birthday and decided to repeat the appeal the brought in more than 500 birthday cards in 2022.

Miss D has no family and only a few friends, so Emma posted: "Good evening some of you may remember my post from two years ago. Our delightful Miss D is turning 103 and I'm here asking for your help again. We're asking of people who wouldn't mind sending her a birthday card just to make her day a little bit special."

Emma said so many people had got in touch as a result and it was 'truly heart-warming that a community can all pull together to honour such an amazing lady'.