Hospitality is key for Bishop Warner and he recognises that the facilities on offer at the Palace now need to be upgraded and enhanced for wider community use.

The Duchess of Richmond and the Mayor of Chichester have both backed the appeal to make it more of a people's palace.

Pledges and donations have started to come in towards the £250,000 needed for the first phase of the Palace's facilities development.

The Sherborne room with its amazing Tudor ceiling at the Bishop's Palace, Chichester

The Bishop said today: "Our churches work with people of goodwill who contribute to the common good in many ways. We regard this partnership as a privilege, and we learn so much from it.

He added: "My vision is for a Church that continues to partner with other organisations to look after the marginalised, elderly, refugees, poor families, youths, and young people especially those struggling with mental health issues due to the pandemic, thereby playing our part in community development where sustainable communities are created and supported, and rural poverty is eradicated."

The Bishop will welcome a wide range of groups at the Palace for a week-long series of receptions from July 18. Amongst the groups being offered hospitality are refugees and those who organise their well-being in this country.

There will also be local civic leaders, representatives of the world of education and those who serve in local parishes.

The Bishop explained: “My vision is of a community where our heritage and legacy are preserved and used for the common good, and where the arts become a source of inspiration and community cohesion. We are also committed to meeting the goal to be carbon free by 2030, thus providing local and global sustainability by everyone doing their bit."