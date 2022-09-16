Bishops from the Diocese of Chichester pray together at the lying in of State of Queen Elizabeth II
The Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, was today joined by his two suffragan bishops, the Bishop of Horsham, Ruth Bushyager and the Bishop of Lewes, Will Hazlewood to offer prayers and thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster.
Dr Warner said that it was very special that he and his two colleagues were able to mark this moment together. Both Bishop Will and Bishop Ruth also said how poignant and memorable the visit had been.
Dr Warner said: "The bishops of the Church of England have a special relationship with the Sovereign, the Supreme Governor of the Church, administering the Oath of Allegiance from the clergy.
"So, it was a particular privilege for the bishops who serve in the Diocese of Chichester to be present together at the lying in of State of Queen Elizabeth II. In the midst of the international outpouring of grief we were representing prayers and thanksgiving for her from the diocese. Thanks be to God. God save the King."