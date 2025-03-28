Bizarre tales of a Sussex driving instructor after 40 years in the passenger seat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A driving instructor who has taught countless people in Horsham and Crawley how to drive has now revealed some of the bizarre tales of his long career.

Barry Marcham has disclosed the lessons he learned during what he calls ‘a life in the passenger seat.’ And among the first was never to tell a learner: “Go straight over the roundabout.”

Soon after starting his 40-year career, Barry was with a pupil in Comptons Lane, Horsham, when he uttered those words – and was left startled when she took him literally. “She entered the roundabout, moving towards the centre. I made a mental note to speak to her about roundabout positions once we had exited the roundabout,” says Barry.

"Too late l realised she was driving onto the large grassy area which was in fact the roundabout. All four wheels were on it as we moved a little erratically forward, avoiding the sapling trees planted with such loving care by the council agricultural department.”

Driving instructor Barry Marcham has just retired after 40 years of teaching people in Horsham and Crawley how to drive. He has recounted tales of his career in a book he has just written entitled 'A Life in the Passenger Seat' which is now available to buy on Amazon

The tale is just one of many amusing incidents that Barry recounts in a book he has just written entitled ‘A Life in the Passenger Seat: It's not where you start, it's where you finish.’ He began writing it during the Covid lockdown and it is now available to buy on Amazon.

"These are my recollections, stories and tales of my years of teaching people to drive, more than 40 of them," says Barry. All of the situations that Barry retells in the book are true, he says – “inconceivable at times, but they actually happened.”

"We have all, in our lifetimes, been a part of events that have been bizarre, downright strange and often unbelievable but imagine for a moment that you are daily in situations where pupils are under vast amounts of pressure – generally brought to the table by themselves. This tends to throw up the craziness of human nature, misunderstandings and vulnerability.”

His driving instructing career began after he left the Army and returned home to marry his childhood sweetheart in the late 1970s. He says the transition back into civvie life was difficult. "Having spent a long time being fed and watered, told where to stand, what to do and when to do it, eradicates independent thought and action.”

Barry's book 'A Life in the Passenger Seat' is available to buy on Amazon

As a result he sampled a number of occupations ranging from truck driver, milkman, salesman, factory worker and skip driver – before spotting, by chance, an ad for a trainee driving instructor. He had an interview the following day and thus began his 40-year career in the passenger seat.

Barry, who recently retired, has lived in Ifield his wife Nicola for many years. The couple have three children: Jeanne, Jon and Matt, and six grandchildren.