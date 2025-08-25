Blast from the past as Mod Weekender returns to Brighton

It’s the annual events’ 20th anniversary and organisers celebrated in style, with a stacked line-up of events over 4 days at 3 different venues.
With a range of club nights and live gigs from top local acts, the event proved just as big a hit as ever, but the highlight for residents and visitors was the seafront ride-along. Taking place along Madeira Drive, it give the city’s Mods a chance to show off their Vespa and Lambretta Scooters in all their sixties glory.
1. Mods descended on Brighton in their hundreds over the weekend
Mods descended on Brighton in their hundreds over the weekend. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL
Mods descended on Brighton in their hundreds over the weekend Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL
Mods descended on Brighton in their hundreds over the weekend. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL
Mods descended on Brighton in their hundreds over the weekend. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL