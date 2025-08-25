Blast from the past as Mod Weekender returns to Brighton

It’s the annual events’ 20th anniversary and organisers celebrated in style, with a stacked line-up of events over 4 days at 3 different venues.

With a range of club nights and live gigs from top local acts, the event proved just as big a hit as ever, but the highlight for residents and visitors was the seafront ride-along. Taking place along Madeira Drive, it give the city’s Mods a chance to show off their Vespa and Lambretta Scooters in all their sixties glory.