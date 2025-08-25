Mods descended on Brighton in their hundreds over the weekend. Photo: Eddie Mitchellplaceholder image
Mods descended on Brighton in their hundreds over the weekend. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Blast from the past as Mod Weekender returns to Brighton

By Connor Gormley
Published 25th Aug 2025, 11:37 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2025, 11:40 BST
Dressed up in their best vintage clobber and atop brilliantly-adorned mopeds, hundreds of Mods descended on Brighton for the city’s MOD weekender (August 21 to August 24).

It’s the annual events’ 20th anniversary and organisers celebrated in style, with a stacked line-up of events over 4 days at 3 different venues.

With a range of club nights and live gigs from top local acts, the event proved just as big a hit as ever, but the highlight for residents and visitors was the seafront ride-along. Taking place along Madeira Drive, it give the city’s Mods a chance to show off their Vespa and Lambretta Scooters in all their sixties glory.

Photos: Eddie Mitchell.

Mods descended on Brighton in their hundreds over the weekend.

1. Mods descended on Brighton in their hundreds over the weekend

Mods descended on Brighton in their hundreds over the weekend. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Mods descended on Brighton in their hundreds over the weekend

2. Mods descended on Brighton in their hundreds over the weekend

Mods descended on Brighton in their hundreds over the weekend Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Mods descended on Brighton in their hundreds over the weekend.

3. Mods descended on Brighton in their hundreds over the weekend

Mods descended on Brighton in their hundreds over the weekend. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Mods descended on Brighton in their hundreds over the weekend.

4. Mods descended on Brighton in their hundreds over the weekend

Mods descended on Brighton in their hundreds over the weekend. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Brighton
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice