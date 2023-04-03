Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
44 minutes ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
49 minutes ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
1 hour ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
1 hour ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
1 hour ago Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Thomas Cashman sentenced to 42 years

Blaze breaks out in Bexhill garage

A fire broke out in a private garage in Bexhill last night (Sunday, April 3).

By Richard Gladstone
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 17:13 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 17:15 BST

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said firefighters were called to the scene at 8pm in Galley Hill View.

Crews were there for several hours tackling the blaze.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

ESFRS said four fire engines were sent to the scene.

Most Popular
Fire
Fire
Fire

A spokesperson for ESFRS said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called at 8pm on April 2 to reports of a domestic garage fire in Bexhill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As of 8.40pm, four fire engines and officers were sent to the scene on Galley Hill View. There were no reports of injuries.”

ESFRS added that crews were damping down the scene of the fire by 9.40pm and that the incident was scaled back to one fire engine by 10pm.

The spokesperson added: “It's thought the fire may have started in a tumble dryer.”

Bexhill