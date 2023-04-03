A fire broke out in a private garage in Bexhill last night (Sunday, April 3).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said firefighters were called to the scene at 8pm in Galley Hill View.

Crews were there for several hours tackling the blaze.

ESFRS said four fire engines were sent to the scene.

A spokesperson for ESFRS said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called at 8pm on April 2 to reports of a domestic garage fire in Bexhill.

“As of 8.40pm, four fire engines and officers were sent to the scene on Galley Hill View. There were no reports of injuries.”

ESFRS added that crews were damping down the scene of the fire by 9.40pm and that the incident was scaled back to one fire engine by 10pm.