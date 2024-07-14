West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (WSFRS) said it currently has 10 fire engines at the scene.

The blaze broke out this morning.

On X (formerly Twitter), WSFRS said: “We are in attendance at a fire involving an agricultural building off Lickfold Road in Fernhurst.

“If you live nearby please keep your doors and windows closed while the fire is brought under control.

“We currently have 10 fire engines and two water carriers at the scene of this fire.

“Please avoid the area to allow our crews to work safely.”

At around 3.15pm today, the fire service said the operation was beginning to be scaled back, with remaining crews continuing to make ‘steady progress’ with extinguishing the fire.”

We will have more as we get it.

1 . Fernhurst fire 1.jpg The scene of the fire: Picture: Chichester Fire Station/Facebook Photo: Chichester Fire Station/Facebook