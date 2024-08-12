Blessing of the Sea ceremony at Hastings

A good sized crowds gathered around the harbour arm, close to the lifeboat station on Sunday August 11 to watch the ceremony.

The ecumenical service was conducted by Rev Mat Phipps, priest in charge of Hastings Old Town Parish, and Deacon Duncan Brown, Parish Deacon of St Mary Star Of The Sea Parish.

Hastings Mayor Cllr Judy Rogers was among those attending the event.

Hastings all weather lifeboat was parked on the lifeboat station apron, and the crew of Hastings inshore lifeboat, laid a memorial wreath on the sea.

Local RNLI volunteers served refreshments afterwards in the lifeboat house.

Pictures by Kevin Boorman.

1 . Blessing of the sea wreath laying Kevin Boorman.JPG Blessing of the sea wreath laying Kevin Boorman Photo: Kevin Boorman

2 . Blessing of the Sea at Hastings Blessing of the Sea at Hastings Photo: supplied

3 . Blessing of the Sea at Hastings Blessing of the Sea at Hastings Photo: supplied