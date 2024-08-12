Blessing of the sea at Hastings. Pic by Kevin BoormanBlessing of the sea at Hastings. Pic by Kevin Boorman
Blessing of the Sea ceremony at Hastings

By Andy Hemsley
Published 12th Aug 2024, 13:39 GMT
The annual Blessing of the Sea event took place on the last day of Hastings Old Town Carnival Week.

A good sized crowds gathered around the harbour arm, close to the lifeboat station on Sunday August 11 to watch the ceremony.

The ecumenical service was conducted by Rev Mat Phipps, priest in charge of Hastings Old Town Parish, and Deacon Duncan Brown, Parish Deacon of St Mary Star Of The Sea Parish.

Hastings Mayor Cllr Judy Rogers was among those attending the event.

Hastings all weather lifeboat was parked on the lifeboat station apron, and the crew of Hastings inshore lifeboat, laid a memorial wreath on the sea.

Local RNLI volunteers served refreshments afterwards in the lifeboat house.

Pictures by Kevin Boorman.

Blessing of the sea wreath laying Kevin Boorman

Blessing of the sea wreath laying Kevin Boorman Photo: Kevin Boorman

Blessing of the Sea at Hastings

Blessing of the Sea at Hastings Photo: supplied

Blessing of the Sea at Hastings

Blessing of the Sea at Hastings Photo: supplied

