Blessing Olusegun: Inquest into Bexhill woman's death reaches conclusion

Blessing Olusegun, 21, was found near Galley Hill early in the morning on September 18, 2020.

The 21-year-old business student from South London, who was living in Glyne Drive, Bexhill, had been on a week-long work placement in the town where she was working as a carer.According to her family, her last message was sent to a family friend at 1.25am on September 18, 2020 almost five hours before her body was found.

Sussex Police deemed her death as non-suspicious and campaigners then called for the force to launch a full investigation to determine what happened to her.

Blessing Ayomide Adetutu Olusegun's body was found on a Bexhill beach on September 18

Ahead of today’s inquest, Blessing’s family and friends fought for answers with tens of thousands of people signing an online petition on Change.org, called Justice4Blessing.

A post-mortem examination revealed that there was evidence that Blessing had drowned. Her clothes were also wet.

Blessing’s body was found on the beach between Glyne Gap and Galley Hill by Jarrad Sharp, who was out walking his dog.

Her shoes, mobile phone and other personal effects were found nearby.

Police were then notified and an investigation launched.

The inquest today heard that Blessing, who was born in Nigeria, could not swim.

Her mother, Esther Abe, paid tribute to her daughter in today’s inquest and added that Blessing was aiming to start up her own make-up academy.