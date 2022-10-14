Arun officers said: "The development would represent a small boost to the council's current housing land supply shortfall, meets the definition of sustainable development, is generally policy compliant...

"However, the applicant will not agree to the affordable housing requirements or the level of required contributions to off-set the impact of the development on local infrastructure and as such it is not possible to approve the development."

How the block of flats in Durban Road, Bognor Regis, could have looked

The application proposed a single building of between three and four storeys. The building would replicate the shape of the site but provide for gardens and six parking spaces on the northern, western and southern edges.

Additional parking would be provided on the ground floor (part covered but open air) as accessed from Durban Road (20 spaces) along with refuse and cycle storage.

The three ground floor flats have private amenity space fronting Durban Road/Ash Grove whilst the upper floors have balconies on all sides. Additional communal space is shown on the northern side.

Plans for demolition of the two storey building on the site and building a three storey block of eight one bedroom flats and six two bedroom flats with access from Durban Road were resubmitted and approved in 2019 after being refused due to the applicant again not being able to agree to the requirements in respect of off-site affordable housing or infrastructure provision. This expired in April 2022.

Officers said pre-application advice was given in April 2021 concerning a revised scheme of 24 flats which 'concluded that the scheme would be refused and recommended that it be redesigned to greatly reduce the size of the fourth-floor level and ensure it would be well set-back within the roof, so it is not readily visible in short and medium range views from surrounding streets. Also, that the fifth-floor roof level communal garden should be omitted'.