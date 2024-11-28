Blocked outfall pipe caused flooding in Bognor Regis, council confirms

Fish Lane and Aldwick Avenue were both flooded for several hours on Wednesday, following heavy rain in the area. But, contributing to this was a blocked outfall pipe owned by Arun District Council.

"We know that it was important to resolve the issue and made arrangements to clear the outfall urgently. Because the outfall is in an intertidal zone, it makes clearance more complex requiring work to be co-ordinated around low tide,” a council spokesperson said.

"The work was completed, flood levels significantly reduced, and the road opened.

2A meeting will take place with Southern Water to resolve responsibility for future maintenance.2

