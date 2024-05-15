Blocked railway service to Brighton returning to normal after line reopened

Southern Railway services to Brighton are returning to normal after a blockage briefly closed the line this morning (May 15).

The blockage started following a fault on a train between Brighton and Haywards Heath earlier today, which has now been resolved.

Although Southern Railway is working on a return to its normal route, passengers have been warned that trains in the area have been delayed by up to 20 minutes. Tickets are still valid, at no extra cost, on Southern, Thameslink, and Gatwick Express services between London/East Croydon/Gatwick Airport and the south coast.