Blue Peter presenter at Brede Church Flower Festival this weekend

St George's Church, Brede.

St George’s Church at Brede holds its famous Flower Festival over the bank holiday weekend (August 23 – 25)

This year’s Festival promises to be bigger and better than ever with the theme of “Children’s Books”, besides over 40 displays, includes many new attractions.

On the Saturday there will be a children's Craft table, Peter Duncan, Blue Peter presenter, will read a children’s story and there will be a Tiger Moth fly past (weather permitting), as well as an exhibition of rare first edition children’s books and a BBQ.

On Sunday Circus Brighton will be coming to teach some circus skills, there will pizza and, again, an exhibition of rare first edition children’s books.

Monday will be a day arranged by the Brede School PTA with dressing up, a Teddy Bear’s picnic, how to make a glass bouquet, a lucky dip and biscuit decorating.

This is in addition to the Granny’s Attic, plant, raffle, book stalls and refreshments and lunch available in the Scout Hut in Stubb Lane.

The Festival is open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Monday and 11 to 4 on the Sunday. There will be a special service at 9:30 am on the Sunday morning.

The church is on the A28 at the top of Brede Hill. Entrance and parking are free.