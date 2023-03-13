Blue plaque to first ever female concorde pilot unveiled in Felpham - in pictures

A blue plaque to trailblazing female pilot Barbara Harmer was unveiled in Felpham last week, marking the completion of a village heritage trail years in the making.

Unveiled on March 8, at 11am, at the Felpham Sailing Club, parish councillor and organiser of the heritage trail Kevin Watson said it was an ‘incredible’ day, with friends family and colleagues of Harmer’s, who died in 2011, jetting in from all over the country, despite the gloomy weather.

"The conversations people were having were amazing,” he said. “There were Concorde pilots there, there were engineers, people from Barbara’s family. And, bearing in mind the weather, it’s really impressive. Some people had to drive through rain and snow to get down here. So the turnout was fantastic, especially given the conditions.

Born in Felpham in 1953, Barbara would go on to become the first ever woman to fly a Concorde jet – making history when she flew from London to New York on March 25 1993, having qualified a few months earlier.

Friends and family celebrated the world's first ever female Concorde pilot

Having first discovered her love of the sea here in Bognor Regis, she also qualified as a yachtmaster, and took part in a range of international competitions after she retired from commercial piloting. Prior to her untimely death, she was preparing for a transatlantic trip in her very own Yacht, the Archaumbault 35.

Mr Watson said last week’s function served, in many ways, as a reunion for some of the most important people in Barbara’s life.

"It was like all these friends were reunited – all these former colleagues who hadn’t seen each other for years came together and had tea and cake at the Sailing Club.

"Barbara was incredible – she became a Concorde pilot in a male dominated industry where most women only got to work as air stewards. She had to break through that. And, on top of that, she became a Yachtmaster who went around winning races on these huge boats.”

The occasion was the first time many of those who knew Barbara had met for some years, Cllr Watson said.

Last week’s unveiling finishes a Felpham heritage trail which has been in the making for several years and seeks to celebrate some of the most famous and influential people to have ever lived in the village. Barbara Harmer joins fight scene choreographer Bob Anderson, world-famous poet William Blake, and Antarctic explorer Ernest Joyce as one of the many figures to have been featured in the trail.

Appropriately for a woman who challenged stereotypes in her industry, the plaque was unveiled on International Women's Day.

The plaque was unveiled at Felpham Sailing Club, which was a big part of Barbara's youth.

Onlookers braved the wind and rain to watch the unveiling.

Alongside her success in the air, Barbara Harmer was also a successful Yachtsmaster, winning several races.

Barbara first qualified as a Concorde Pilot in 1993, and flew the super-powered jets for more than ten years.