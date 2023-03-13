Blue plaque to first ever female concorde pilot unveiled in Felpham - in pictures

Unveiled on March 8, at 11am, at the Felpham Sailing Club, parish councillor and organiser of the heritage trail Kevin Watson said it was an ‘incredible’ day, with friends family and colleagues of Harmer’s, who died in 2011, jetting in from all over the country, despite the gloomy weather.
"The conversations people were having were amazing,” he said. “There were Concorde pilots there, there were engineers, people from Barbara’s family. And, bearing in mind the weather, it’s really impressive. Some people had to drive through rain and snow to get down here. So the turnout was fantastic, especially given the conditions.
Born in Felpham in 1953, Barbara would go on to become the first ever woman to fly a Concorde jet – making history when she flew from London to New York on March 25 1993, having qualified a few months earlier.
Having first discovered her love of the sea here in Bognor Regis, she also qualified as a yachtmaster, and took part in a range of international competitions after she retired from commercial piloting. Prior to her untimely death, she was preparing for a transatlantic trip in her very own Yacht, the Archaumbault 35.
Mr Watson said last week’s function served, in many ways, as a reunion for some of the most important people in Barbara’s life.
"It was like all these friends were reunited – all these former colleagues who hadn’t seen each other for years came together and had tea and cake at the Sailing Club.
"Barbara was incredible – she became a Concorde pilot in a male dominated industry where most women only got to work as air stewards. She had to break through that. And, on top of that, she became a Yachtmaster who went around winning races on these huge boats.”
Last week’s unveiling finishes a Felpham heritage trail which has been in the making for several years and seeks to celebrate some of the most famous and influential people to have ever lived in the village. Barbara Harmer joins fight scene choreographer Bob Anderson, world-famous poet William Blake, and Antarctic explorer Ernest Joyce as one of the many figures to have been featured in the trail.