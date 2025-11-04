A blue plaque has been unveiled in Bexhill, commemorating the town's links with blues and R&B music.

A ceremony was held in the town centre last Wednesday (October 29).

The plaque was unveiled at the original premises of the pioneering blues and R&B music magazine Blues Unlimited at 38A Sackville Road.

Tony Burke, from Blues & Rhythm Magazine, said: “The plaque was the idea of Bexhill Museum’s Karen Smith, who helped create what is now a permanent exhibit about Blues Unlimited at Bexhill Museum in 2019.

“Karen also raised funds for the manufacture of the plaque and its installation.”

The magazine was founded in April 1963 by schoolboy blues fans Simon Napier and Mike Leadbitter, both pupils at Bexhill Grammar School.

They were also helped by John Broven, also a Bexhill Grammar School student and now resident in the USA .

Tony said John is regarded as one of the world’s leading authorities on blues and R&B music.

He added Blues Unlimited was originally printed on a duplicating machine in the attic of the premises with the pages being hand stapled. They also ran record sessions in the basement spinning the latest blues and R&B records acquired from the USA by mail order.

Karen said in the early days the magazine's first issue consisted of only 180 copies.

She added: “It proved so popular though that the number of copies increased as time went on, as did the professionalism of the magazine production itself.

“The magazine had contacts throughout America and Mike and Simon often visited to gather information on new performers.

“One they took a particular interest in was Weldon H Philip Bonner, better known as Juke Boy Bonner. He became very friendly with the Blues Unlimited team and even visited Bexhill for three weeks in 1969. He was later to recall his trip to Bexhill in the song B.U. Blues from the Things Ain’t Right album.”

Tony said: “The magazine is credited as helping kick start the 1960s blues music boom and has been mentioned as an influence by musicians including the Rolling Stones Keith Richards and Mick Jagger, Dr Feelgood’s Wilko Johnson and Paul Jones, of Manfred Mann and the Blues Band.

“The magazine eventually became professionally typeset and printed and sold in the USA, Scandinavia, Europe and Australia.

“Blues Unlimited, which ceased publication in 1985, was highly influential in documenting the history of blues music and research into artists such as Muddy Waters, Robert Johnson, Howlin’ Wolf, Elmore James, Big Joe Turner and many others.”